Tigers bite Nomads

Azam Tigers are now TNM Super League leaders following a 2-0 comfortable win over Be Forward Wanderers on Labour Day afternoon at Mulanje Stadium.

Chikaiko Batson and Luke Chima were each on target to ensure that the Kau Kau boys collect all the three points and climb to the top of top flight’s radar.

The match started on a high note as both sides were looking for an early goal to increase their chances of winning so as to dislodge then leaders, Red Lions, on the summit.

Nomads got a clear chance in the first five minutes through Isaac Kaliati but he failed to put past Tigers’ goalie Christopher Mikuwa and instead he tackled him dangerously which earned Kaliati a yellow card.

On 29th minute, the hosts found the back of the net through Batson who utilized a crack in the defending champions’ defence as there was poor coordination among the defenders.

The goal seemed to have given Tigers’ defence courage and on several occasions they blocked shots from Nomads who at all cost wanted to level the scores before the break.

With two minutes remaining before half time, the hosts extended the lead to 2-0 through current hot striker Chima who capitalised on an error by Nomads’ back department.

Come second half, the Lali Lubani side brought in former South Africa’s Orlando Pirates midfield hub, Joseph Kamwendo, and attacker Julius Kajembe to try in saving the outfit from defeat.

In the 67th minute, Peter Wadabwa had his effort denied as his shot hit the far post before touching the goal line and cleared away.

Spectators who filled the tea growing district arena saw no goal in the second half as the game ended 2 nil favouring the hosts.

In a post-match interview, Tigers assistant Coach Chikaiko Bridge praised his boys for the gallant fight and he added that they will train intensively considering that several teams will now be preparing for them.

“As you have seen, the team is full of youthful players and we see that we are going to do better and now we know that since we are on top many teams will be coming hard on us so we will prepare ourselves,” he said.

Wanderers’ Head Coach, Yasin Osman, said first half his side did not play well in the first half and was affected by overconfidence.

“We did not deliver, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do, we played terribly in the first half and we paid the price as we gave away two goals, I think It’s a matter of over confidence in our team” he said.

He then pointed at lack of strikers in his team as another factor which will make defending difficult.

“It’s a problem that we don’t have strikers beside Peter Wadabwa who are fit enough to do the job and we are putting much responsibility on Wadabwa. But we have few players who are capable of scoring but it isn’t a joke.

“But this shouldn’t be an excuse, we should learn that we can also lose, the fact that we are defending champions does not make us unbeatable even the champions also lose but for us to defend the title we have to work harder than last season,” concluded Osman.

Presently, Tigers are now leading the table with 10 points from four matches, which is the same as second placed Nyasa Big Bullets only that Tigers have better goal difference.

The defending champions are now sixth from the top with seven points from four matches and this coming weekend they are expected to host Karonga United at Balaka Stadium.