Mutharika sets up security council

President Peter Mutharika has set up a National Security Council to advise cabinet on issues relating to defence and security in the country.

According to a statement by Office of the President and Cabinet ( OPC), Mutharika has formalised the constitution of the National Security Council to become operational.

The statement which has been signed by chief secretary to government Lloyd Muhara says the National Security Council will be responsible for the implementation of the National Security Policy and will among other things make recommendations to the Cabinet on matters relating to defence and security in the country.

The setting up of the council comes a month after Mutharika launched the National Security Policy in Lilongwe on 6th March 2018.

The president is the chair of the council while members include Vice President, Minister of Foreign

Affairs and International Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Defence Chief Secretary to the Government, Commander of the Malawi Defence Force and Inspector General of Police.

The Director of Intelligence Bureau and the Attorney General are Ex-officio members while the Advisor on National Security is the Secretary of the Council.