I regret not having enough time – JB

Former President Joyce Banda has said she regret not having enough time to rule Malawi.

Banda who was Malawi’s president from 2012 to 2014 said she served the country well but she would have loved to have enough time.

Speaking in an interview with Zodiak following her return from a four year self-imposed exile, Banda said she regret that she could not continue ruling the country since her administration would have made Malawi one of the fastest growing economies by 2019 as predicted by accounting firm Ernst & Young.

On placards hoisted at the airport about her standing again in 2019, Banda said it’s evidence that the people have a message but said she will meet other party members before making a decision.

She added that if PP supporters ask her to be the party’s torchbearer in 2019, she will tell them to explain their choice since there are people of various age groups in the party who can represent it.

According to Banda, she does not want to impose herself on the party due to her status as its founder since the decision on who is going to represent the party in 2019 will be made at a convention.

“PP is yet to hold a convention and people are yet to know who will contest for the position of president at the convention so I can’t say that I will represent PP in 2019,” said Banda.

“All party members have to make decision. Whatever the majority says is what I will do.”

Banda left the country in 2014, shortly after losing the 2014 tripartite elections to President Peter Mutharika.

She ruled Malawi for two years but during her time in power, there was massive looting of public funds in a scandal known as cashgate.

Last year police issued a warrant of arrest for Banda and the law enforcers say the warrant is still valid.

But Banda said on Sunday she is not aware of the warrant of arrest and is not afraid of being arrested.