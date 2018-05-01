Devotion: The Word the Life

John 6:53 “Jesus therefore said to them, “Most assuredly I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you don`t have life in yourselves.”

The opening scripture stresses that unless one eats the flesh and drinks the blood of Jesus, they dont have life( Zoe which is the life of God). The Jews were offended because of the statement. They didnt understand what the statement meant.

The scripture tells us that the Word of God turned unto the body Jesus.John 1:14. “The Word became flesh, and lived among us…” The very flesh of Jesus was made of the Word. In other words, when you meditate the Word of God you are partaking of Jesus and you are partaking of the life. John 6:63. “It is the spirit who gives life. The flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and are life.”

If you have an area that looks dead in your life. If your business is dying. If your health or your career is going down, you can give it life by the Word. You can partake of the Word and speak the same Word to your condition. Every Word spoken can bring death or life based on the source.Pro 18:21 WEB*

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue; those who love it will eat its fruit.” If what you speak is originating from the Word of God, it will give life. If it is from other dead sources such as worldly newspapers and magazines, they can give death. Don’t speak based on what a newspaper says, speak based on the Word of God.

Even where people are speaking negatives and words of discouragement, speak an uplifting word and you will be lifted.Job 22:29 KJV* “When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

Your everyday life is dependent on the amount of Word in you. The quality of your life is directly proportional to the Word in you. Those who take much time in the Word of God live a stress free life regardless of what we have or what is happening around us. We live above reproach because life of man is shaped by the Word. Man lives by the Word. Matthew 4:4.

“But he answered, “It is written, `Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.`” It is therefore important to take in the balanced Word of God in order to have a balanced quality of life.

Don’t just concentrate on one area of the Word. Everything for your life is found in the Word, whether business, job, family, and so on.2Pe 1:3 WEB* “seeing that his divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and virtue.”

Dont allow a day to pass without studying the Word.

Prayer

Thank you Father because of the Word in my life that determines the quality of my life here on earth. Everyday I study and meditate on your Word and Your Word makes me move forward. In Jesus Name.Amen

Get ready for a Miacle, healing and Impartation service in Pretoria RSA.+265999426247