Road accident claims six lives

Three people have died in a road accident which happened at Nyamule village in Nsanje district.

Confirming on the incident, Nsanje Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma said the incident occurred at around 22:30 hours on Saturday.

Zalakoma said Toyota Dyna Lorry registration number NE5708 which was driven by Sylvester Clement aged 43 developed a fault and was parked on a dirty verge facing Nsanje Boma with a number of passengers on board.

”Whilst being stationery it was hit from behind by a Toyota Hiace Minibus CK6916 which was driven by Alick Bade aged 40 which had also a number of passengers and was pushed to the far extreme nearside,” she explained .

Following the impact, one passenger from the lorry died while receiving treatment and the driver of the lorry and a minibus passenger identified as Christina soda died on the way to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

Sylvester Clement came from Ziyaya village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza district while Alick Bade hailed from Chisi village, T/A Tengani in Nsanje district.