Silver Strikers run riot, Blue Eagles stumble

Silver Strikers registered their second win in the TNM Super League as they humbled Dwangwa United 3-0.

A first half strike by Jack Chiona and a second half brace from Mphatso Phillimon saw the Central Bankers moving up to 6th in the standing with 6 points.

The Bankers have now scored 7 goals in three matches at their backyard despite losing their opening match to Be Forward Wanderers.

At Mangochi Stadium, TN Stars came from behind twice to deny Red Lions from collecting full points as their match ended 2-2.

The result sees the Zomba based side moving to top of the standings with just a point in four games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks registered their first win of the season as they narrowly beat Blue Eagles 1-0 to move up to 10th in the standings.

Gasten Simkonda scored the only goal despite the visitors dominating the proceedings of the match.

And at Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 hard fought victory over Masters Security. It was KB coach Temwa Msuku’s first victory in the new season.