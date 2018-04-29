Muslim community in Malawi stings the Catholic Church

The Muslim Council of Malawi has lashed out at the Roman Catholic Church for its failure to include matters of attacks and killings of people with albinism in the country in contents of its recent Pastoral Letter.

The letter circulated and read out in all Catholic Churches today, has come on the list of epistles the church traditionally releases talking against ills of the country, setting out the church’s stand and also citing possible ways to iron out given problems.

However the Muslim community has turned its ire on the Catholic Church for omitting talk of albino attacks.

Ironically this has come after a Catholic Priest was recently arrested over his feared involvement in the merciless murder of one MacDonald Masambuka who also happens to be a Muslim.

” We feel that the Catholic Church could have included the missing and brutal murders of people with albinism. Just recently our Muslim brother late Masambuka was murdered and one of suspect is a Reverend Catholic Priest. The nation may wish to know that Machinga district has registered the highest number of killings of people with albinism. We are aware that if it was a politician of any political party, the Catholic Church would have advocated for impeachment even though not proven guilty in the court of law” reads the statement signed by

National Chairman Sheikh Yasin Katungwe and Publicist Mulli Bwanali.

It adds: ” We feel the Catholic Church could have assured Malawians through this Pastoral letter measures they have put in place to protect people with albinism “.

But immediately after the arrest of Father Thomas Muhosha a few weeks ago, the Catholic Church through the Episcopal Conference of Malawi announced of a suspension of the priest and also emphasized that the church condemns in its strongest terms any attacks on any human being.