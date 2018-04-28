TNM plugs into 2018 World Cup excitement with Zampira promotion

Lucky fan fly to Russia 2018 World Cup Finals

TNM Super League sponsor TNM Plc will fly two fans to the 2018 World Cup in Russia this year through its annual SMS promotion, Zampira.

Speaking during the launch of this year’s promotion, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Daniel Makata said TNM Plc has included a ticket to the World Cup to give customers and soccer fans the best of both worlds as they will experience the local league in Malawi and the World Cup.

He said this year’s promotion will have two key components with the first phase expected to run until July when the world cup ticket will be given for the World Cup and the second to run to the end of the 2018 TNM Super League season comprising weekly, monthly and grand draws.

Makata disclosed that over K32 million is up for grabs in the 2018 Zampira Promotion with the ultimate lucky winner banking a cool K1.5 million at the end of the season and two flying to Russia to watch World Cup Finals in July 2018.

“TNM is a soccer-loving brand and we realise that, ultimately, our role in developing football standards through our sponsorship of the TNM Super League aims to help Malawi qualify for the World Cup in the near future. So we are leaving no stone unturned to give customers and soccer fans alike, a memorable experience, by giving them the best of both worlds. So we’re saying watch and predict the TNM Super League through SMS, and also stand a chance to go to Russia with a friend of your choice, to watch the World Cup live” he said

Zampira is an SMS promotion where soccer lovers send text messages through a designated short code in predicting weekly game results.

Makata said Zampira affords soccer fans and TNM customers a platform for engagement and social interaction throughout the TNM Super League’s season.

“This promotion creates excitement for the games and encourages supporters and all TNM customers to participate in the TNM Super League while winning different prizes. The integration of local prizes and the World Cup is in line with our theme this year which is “Living The Dream”. A World Cup comes only after four years and is a lifetime dream for all soccer-mad fans,” said Makata.

By sending as many SMSs as possible to 1515 to predict Super League games between now and July 1, one customer stands a chance to win an all-expenses-paid for trip to watch the final game of the World Cup with a friend. Participants also qualify for the weekly, monthly and grand draw at the end of the season.

Under the promotion customers can also dial *1515# to subscribe for live scores and league news updates. They can also subscribe to receive daily questions and stand a chance to win K100,000 in a weekly draw.

The Chief Marketing & Sales Officer said winning the ticket to Russia in this year’s prizes are building to the 2018 season theme “ Living the Dream” by watching live World Cup Final in Russia which is a lifetime dream to many supporters.

“TNM considers soccer fans as an important stakeholder in our continuing quest to develop football standards in Malawi. The introduction of Zampira is a continuation of our engagement with the football fan base. With only K50 per SMS, soccer fans have a chance to win their share of K32 million in prizes and trip to watch world class football in Russia,” he said.

The 2018 Zampira Promotion will run from April 26th until the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018. To continuously engage soccer lovers, a daily question will be generated and participants shall qualify into a draw for a weekly K100,000 prize.

Zampira Prizes

Trip to World Cup Final in Russia (Draw will be conducted on 3rd July 2018) K1.5 million to 1 customer during grand draw at the end of the promotion One Motorbike every month K100,000 weekly for daily questions for one customer K50, 000.00 cash to 3 customers every week K1,000 worth of airtime to 50 winners every week

SMS Pricing

SMS will be charged at a rate of K50 per SMS

Participation in the Promotion

Simply predict the results of TNM Super League matches by sending an SMS to 1515 to enter and stand a chance of winning prizes.