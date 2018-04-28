Standard Bank to pay customers gratuity and travel insurance

Standard Bank has taken its quest to providing tailor-made financial solutions to a whole new level by launching two life changing insurance-linked products, namely Income Protect and Travel Sure.

The Income Protect which covers ones net monthly salary will see customers receiving up to six-months salary or gratuity upon valid proof of retrenchment from employer or in the event of death. For the jet-set customers, Travel sure will offer various benefits arising from several eventualities that customers may face whilst they travel.

Income Protect is being offered in partnership with Nico Life Insurance Company LTD in partnership with Sanlam group whilst TravelSure is offered in partnership with Liberty General and Sirius International UK.

Announcing the launch of the two products on the market, The Bank’s Head Personal and Business Banking, Dr Margaret Kubwalo Chaika said the unveiling of the two products , signifies Standard Bank’s bold commitment towards fulfilling its promise to move our customers forward by offering them products that provide peace of mind whilst offering great financial value.

“Income Protect insurance is intended to alleviate the challenges you our customers face as a result of losing a job due to retrenchment/redundancy. It also provides payout in the event of death. The insurance pay-out is in two options i.e 3 or 6 months net salary that goes into the account depending on customer’s choice,” said Dr Kubwalo Chaika.

“On the other hand, TravelSure cover is intended to assist you and your loved ones against medical emergencies and loss of possessions that may arise in a foreign land. It covers events like death, personal accident, loss of limb, permanent total disability, medical and emergency expenses, and loss of possessions arising in a foreign land among others,” she said.

“Customers are at the centre of why we exist as a bank and Standard Bank is proud to unveil these two insurance products whose main objective is to provide great value to our customers as we move forward together.