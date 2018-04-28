Malawi’s democracy in danger – Commentator

Despite Friday being a working day, business was unusual in the major cities of Malawi as some companies suspended their operations due to the demonstrations organized by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Businesses, schools and some offices closed in fear of possible violence due to the demonstrations on Friday in major cities of the country.

Commenting on the development, social commentator Jimmy Kainja expressed worry on the closure of schools and businesses in the cities of Malawi.

“Democracy is in danger when protests are a cause of fear, orchestrated by those in power because they can’t handle criticism,” commented Kainja.

He added that protests are important for democracy to survive in a democratic nation.

Media reports revealed that some businesses and workplaces issued notices of their closure on Friday in fear of possible violence.

The fears were ignited by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who vowed to block the demonstrations on Friday.

DPP’s action was noted to be a repeat of what happened in 2011 when the party’s panga-wielding supporters paraded on the streets a day before the 20 July 2011 that witnessed people being killed and property being destroyed.

However, the protests on Friday turned out to be peaceful in the three cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu as Malawians exercised their right to demonstrate