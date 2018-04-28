JB back home

After four years in exile, former President Joyce Banda is now back in Malawi. The plane carrying the former Malawi president touched down at Chileka Airport this afternoon.

Several People’s Party (PP) supporters welcomed the former president at the airport.

Banda left the country in 2014, shortly after losing the 2014 tripartite elections to President Peter Mutharika. She ruled Malawi for two years but during her time in power, there was massive looting of public funds in a scandal known as cashgate. Last year police issued a warrant of arrest for Banda and the law enforcers say the warrant is still valid.