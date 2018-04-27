Wanderers, Bullets ban Sulom officials

In a dramatic turn of events, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets have banned Super League of Malawi (Sulom) officials from watching the much anticipated Blantyre derby on Saturday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium, Malawi24 can reveal.

In a joint statement released by the two teams on Friday evening, Sulom officials have been openly told that their security will not be guaranteed just like how the body failed to provide security during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) from which officials from clubs were attacked by suspected Sulom security boys.

Now, in a well calculated move, the two teams have decided to avenge what Sulom did by telling them to stay away from the game.

“The Board of Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets F.C wish to express utmost disappointment and dismay at events leading to the Blantyre derby on 28th April 2018.

“The assault and attempted assaults on our club officials at the Sulom AGM in Mangochi a few weeks ago was something that should never happen in football.

“It is unfortunate that such despicable acts were perpetrated by the authorities that are mandated to run our football,” reads part of the statement.

According to the two teams, failure by both Sulom and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials to condemn such barbaric acts has left the two clubs with no choice but to ban the officials from watching the game as their security will not be guaranteed.

“Much has been said about this incident. We are however concerned that since Mangochi hooliganism occurred, neither FAM nor Sulom has come forward to condemn or express regret of such barbaric acts.

“We have done our best to control our supporters from retaliating however emotions are still high and the derby offers a very uncertain environment to the Sulom officials.

“We therefore wish to ask Sulom officials not to grace the derby as we cannot guarantee their security.

“We are sure that there are adequate game management systems in place which do not require the physical presence of Sulom officials.

“We therefore ask both FAM and Sulom officials to take immediate action against the barbaric acts that happened in Mangochi during the Sulom AGM for the betterment of the beautiful game of football,” reads the statement signed by Wanderers’s Trustee Chairman Rashid Gaffar and Bullets President Konrad Buckle.

It was reported that Sulom security boys attacked Wanderers and Civil Sporting Club General Secretaries Mike Butao and Ronald Chiwaula in full view of Sulom officials and Police over an alleged WhatsApp conversation which indicated that the teams were planning to dissolve Sulom just a week before the new season got underway.

And commenting on the ban, Sulom Treasure Tiya Somba Banda said:

“It will just bring unnecessary tensions and deter people from gracing the derby.”