Devotion: Act on the Word

2Kings 7:4 “If we say, We will enter into the city, then the famine is in the city, and we shall die there: and if we sit still here, we die also. Now therefore come, and let us fall unto the host of the Syrians: if they save us alive, we shall live; and if they kill us, we shall but die.”

The lepers in the scripture above had three choices, (1)to go back to the old life in city where there was no food, (2)to remain outside the city under the current life without food and (3)to take a move and do an action of going into foreigners territory to get food in the enemy camp.

Of the three choices, the first two were easier and safer to do but both of them would lead to definite death. The third one wasn’t easy to do because it was unfamiliar and dangerous to go into the foreign land where they would have even been killed and they had never done it.

However by faith they started moving ahead to the foreigners’ land and here is what happened. 2Kings 7:5-6 “And they rose up in the twilight, to go unto the camp of the Syrians: and when they were come to the uttermost part of the camp of Syria, behold, there was no man there.

For the Lord had made the host of the Syrians to hear a noise of chariots, and a noise of horses, even the noise of a great host: and they said one to another, Lo, the king of Israel hath hired against us the kings of the Hittites, and the kings of the Egyptians, to come upon us.”

As they took an action, the Lord causes the foreigners to run away. Their footsteps sounded like noise of chariots, and noise of horses, even the noise of a great host. That is what happens when you take the step of faith. When you move in faith, God makes sure the Angels are working on your behalf. There is a spiritual support given to you to help you win. However when you dont do anything, the spiritual support is withdrawn.

When you have heard the Word of God, take the necessary action. It may not be a familiar action, it may look dangerous, you may not have all necessary information but the Word of God should lead you to action. As you take the action of faith, God will be clearing your way and you will be able to achieve that which the Lord has told you to do.

Dont just hear the Word and remain the same. Act on the Word. Faith needs action.

Addition scripture:Jas 1:22 “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”

Jas 2:26 “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

Confession: I am taking an action by the Word of God in me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Remember second version of Miracle and Impartation is this coming Sunday. Prepare to attend. Prayer and counselling +265888326247 +265997 53 80 98