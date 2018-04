The High Court has today sentenced the killer of evangelist Shadreck Wame to life imprisonment.

The man, 28 year old Limbani Rabson Maliro, was convicted of murder on his own plea of guilty by the court sitting in Salima.

Maliro admitted to killing Wame at the evangelist’s house in Salima in October 2016 while he was working as a house help.

He was arrested in Thyolo in November 2016, a month after killing Wame.