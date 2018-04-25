New Life gives needy learners hope

A faith based non-governmental organisation in Phalombe district has launched a project aimed at providing resources to learners of different primary schools in the district.

New Life Anointed Ministries rolled out the project on Saturday at Nansomba Primary School where over 100 learners received items such as school bags, exercise books and pencils.

Executive Director for the organisation, Bishop Christopher Kapito, said their interest in helping the learners especially orphans and vulnerable children came after seeing high number of school dropouts due to lack of resources.

“Our main aim is to help government in promoting quality education. As you know there are a lot of orphans who are lacking many resources for their education.

“As a church organisation every year we will be helping these kids with school bags, notebooks, pencils and we hope to see a reduction in school dropouts and absenteeism,” said Kapito in an interview with Malawi24.

He added that his organisation is also planning to help the kids up to secondary school level and if resources allow even to tertiary education.

On his part, Primary Education Advisor for Nambiro Zone Jovious Gawanika thanked the faith based organisation for the support.

He then urged other organisations to borrow a leaf from New Life Ministries since there are other orphans who are just staying in their homes due to lack of resources which can support their education.

“There are so many orphans in my zone. Government alone can’t do everything. Other well-wishers should learn from this, please help these needy learners to pursue further with their education,” said Gawanika.

Learners from three primary schools namely; Nansomba, Chimbiri and Phalombe are those who got resources.

Nansomba School also received books which will be used at a library at the school.

The items donated are worth 1700 Euros which The New Life Anointed Ministry got from Team Hope of Ireland.