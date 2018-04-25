Family announces change to Abel body’s arrival

Abel Mwakilama’s body was expected to arrive in Malawi on Friday this week but his family has announced that the player’s remains will be in the country next week.

The former Flames and Sporting Clube de Esmoriz forward died on Friday last week after succumbing to celebral malaria.

Soon after his demise, his family told the media that the body was expected to arrive in Malawi this week but now there is a change due to flight schedules.

According to the latest information, there is only one Airplane that takes on board coffins carrying dead bodies but the rest of the aeroplanes fly from Portugal to Africa on Wednesdays.

The information further explains that for the aeroplane to carry the dead body, specific requirements have to be met, something which has not been met by those responsible for the body to fly to Malawi.

It has also been reported that the delay in meeting the requirements is likely to change the arrival date of the body from Friday this week to Friday, 2nd May 2018.

However, the family has insisted that his club and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) are yet to confirm on the current program change.

Mwakilama joined Clube de Esmoriz in January from Chitipa United and made 12 appearances for the club from which he scored 12 goals.

It was reported that before his demise, he was complaining of severe headache before being taken to the hospital where Doctors communicated with his agent that he had only 5 percent chances of living as his brain was severely damaged by the celebral malaria.