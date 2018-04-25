Devotion: Keep these words deep in your heart

Deuteronomy 11:18-19 BBE “So keep these words deep in your heart and in your soul, and have them fixed on your hand for a sign and marked on your brow; 19 Teaching them to your children, and talking of them when you are at rest in your house or walking by the way, when you go to sleep and WHEN YOU GET UP.”

The first message you hear has a bearing on your day. Ensure everyday you start with a good news. Listen to the Word.Read the Word and read devotions. Before you look at any internet page, whatsapp or facebook or any radio messages for the day ensure you hear the Word of God which is the good news

Isaiah 50:4 BBE. The Lord God has given me the tongue of those who are experienced, so that I may be able to give the word a special sense for the feeble: EVERY MORNING my ear is open to his teaching, like those who are experienced:

Psalm143:8 ISV* In the morning let me hear of your gracious love, for in you I trust. Cause me to know the way I should take, because I have set my hope on you.

Not only should you just study the Word. Ensure you keep that word in you and ensure your speech should be inline with the Word the whole day and night.

Your days will be success always.Joshua 1:8 ISV* “This set of instructions is not to cease being a part of your conversations. Meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to carry out everything that’s written in it, for then you’ll prosper and succeed.”

Have time to pray very early in the morning. Study of the Word can come before or after prayer. Just ensure every early monring, you should have time to pray. Mark 1:35 ISV “In the morning, while it was still very dark, Jesus got up and went to a deserted place and prayed there.”

Prepare your day and plan for it in advance. Psalm 90:12 KJV* “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

The Word used as to number is Hebrew word Manah and it means to reckon, appoint, prepare. There is no time called time for study, its you who must prepare time to study. There is no time to make business, its you who prepares time to do business. Its therefore important to appoint and allocate specific time for specific events. Your days will be successful.

Put everything in order so that when you are about to do something you should not spend much time on unnecessary things.If you are travelling, put keys for your car at good place. If you are going to attend classes, put all materials at right place. You should not waste much time searching for somethong because of carelessness. Be orderly. 1Cor 14:40 NET* “And do everything in a decent and orderly manner.”

Confession

My days are good because I begin them with God and plan them with Him. Am led by the Spirit of God and therefore I am a winner now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

