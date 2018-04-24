Two netted for being found with body part

Malawi Police in Phalombe have today arrested two men for being found with a fresh human navel.

The two have been identified as Deziel Rodrick, 56, and 39 year old Davison Moliya.

According to Phalombe Police public relations officer, Innocent Moses, they got a tip from one of the businessmen at Dulankhani Trading centre which is close to Mulomba area that two people were at his place selling a human navel.

“In the morning hours of today, our fellow officers at Mulomba Police unit were told by certain businessman that there were some people at his place who approached him and told him that they were selling a fresh human navel.

“This man told us that the suspects were selling the navel at the price of Mk300,000. Our officers rushed to the place and apprehended the two,” said Moses

Meanwhile, Police say they are still investigating the matter and once all is finalized the two will appear before the court.

Rodrick hails from Gowero village while Moliya comes from Manolo village both in the area of traditional authority Mkanda in Mulanje district.