Moyale, KB vow to bounce back

Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks (KB) are confident of turning the corner following stuttering starts to the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Moyale had a weekend to forget on the road to the south after suffering back to back losses to Azam Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday and Sunday respectively, to return home empty-handed.

It was the first time in nine seasons for the Lions of Kaning’ina to suffer such an embarrassment.

Currently they are winless in three outings, having drawn their opening fixture against Nchalo United.

Despite such an indifferent start which leaves them third from bottom on the table, coach Charles Kamanga remains upbeat of overturning the tables.

“It’s not a good start but we will soon recover from this. Of the three games only one (Bullets) was a genuine defeat, but the other two were influenced by some poor officiation, so it’s not as bad as it may look,” said Kamanga who is looking to redeem himself in Sunday’s home clash against Blue Eagles.

“All we need now is a win to build the confidence and turn the corner and am sure that will happen” he said.

Things are equally not rosy in another army outfit’ camp, KB who are pointless in two fixtures.

Their 0-1 reverse to Bullets in the first week was on Sunday followed by a humiliating 3-0 loss to Silver Strikers on Sunday, pushing them to the foot of the standings.

But assistant coach Temwa Msuku, who is heading the panel in the absence of suspended head coach Billy Phambala, is not losing any sleep over the dismal start which to him is synonymous with his club.

“We are known to start badly then pick up along the way. Last season we lost our first game to Be Forward Wanderers but recovered. Same thing in 2016 when we won the league title, it was a case of bad start good ending. So we will not panic, but sit down to identify our shortfalls and work on them,” said Msuku.

Up next for KB is Masters Security this weekend