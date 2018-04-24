Man dies after drinking pesticide thinking it was beer

A 56 year old man has died in Lilongwe after accidentally drinking pesticides

Confirming the development was the city’s police publicist Kingsley Dandaula who identified the deceased as Manyengo Maliseni.

Dandaula said a stepson to Maliseni told Police that his stepfather died after mistakenly taking insecticide meant for his farm.

According to Dandaula, Maliseni was a local farmer who had a vegetable garden and he bought a 250ml bottle of insecticide to spray his vegetables.

The man kept the bottle in his trousers’ pocket and on his way home, he stopped at a drinking joint in the village.

When he got drunk he bought a small bottle of beer for him to be drinking when going home.However, he kept the beer in the same pocket where he kept the bottle of insecticide.

After he arrived at his house, he mistakenly picked the bottle of insecticide and sipped thinking it was the beer.

“He sipped it for two times and after realizing that it was poison, he informed a relative who rushed him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where he was receiving treatment,” said Dandaula.

He died on Saturday while receiving treatment at the hospital.Manyengo Maliseni hailed from Mwenela village, in the Area of Traditional Authority Njerwa in Lilongwe.