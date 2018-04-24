Abel’s body to arrive on Friday

The body of Abel Mwakilama who until his death was Flames under 20 forward and was playing for Sporting Club de Esmoriz of Portugal will arrive in Malawi on Friday, his family has confirmed.

Mwakilama succumbed to cerebral malaria on Friday after a short illness.

According to his agent, Mwakilama complained of severe headache earlier last week before being taken to the hospital where the Doctors made a shocking announcement that “he had only days to live” as 95 percent of his brain was completely damaged by the malaria.

The news came in as a shock considering that the Under 20 striker played for the Junior Flames against Swaziland a fortnight ago before traveling back to Portugal.

Before playing in the TNM Super League, Mwakilama won the 2016 golden boot award in the Simama League which saw Chitipa United earning promotion into the top flight.

His first season in the TNM Super League saw Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers all vying for his signature but surprisingly, he chose Moyale Barracks where he failed to feature before returning to his parent club.

Mwakilama then joined the Portuguese Second Division side in January where he netted 12 goals in 12 appearances for the club.

His body will arrive through the Kamuzu International Airport but burial arrangements will be announced later.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.