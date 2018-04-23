Youths urged to be leaders

At a time that the young vs old divide in leadership is a key issue in Malawi politics, Dedza East parliamentarian Juliana Lunguzi has challenged the youths in Malawi to go for leadership positions.

Lunguzi urged the youths in Malawi to claim leadership space that has been occupied by people who are aged.

Speaking to Catholic youths in Mwanza district on Sunday, Lunguzi said the youths must fight to become the country’s leaders.

“No one can give you leadership positions, you need to claim your space in leadership and it starts now,” said Lunguzi who is a member of the Malawi Congress Party.

Concurring with Lunguzi, Archbishop of Blantyre archdiocese Thomas Luke Msusa advised young people to use their skills to bring change to Malawi.

Msusa disclosed that Malawi’s leadership can be changed once the youths take voting powers seriously.

The archbishop added that the youths must restrain from being used by politicians.