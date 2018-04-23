They want to finish me – Callista

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika has said she is receiving threats because she endorsed Vice President Saulos Chilima as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the 2019 elections.

Callista endorsed Chilima a few weeks ago saying President Peter Mutharika is old and should retire from politics.

According to a screenshot which has gone viral on social media, the former First Lady told her fellow former Members of Parliament that she is being threatened.

She however reaffirmed her support for Chilima despite the threats.

”Hon. members just to let you know that I, Callista Bingu wa Mutharika, is one member that is supporting and encouraging Right Honorable Saulos Chilima to represent DPP as a presidential candidate in 2019. Right now I hear some quarters are unhappy with my move and planning to finish me. I don’t know how. This is for your information. Meanwhile, help me watch and see how they will finish me. Chilima our hope for a better Malawi,” she said.

Apart from Callista, legislator Bon Kalindo, DPP youth director Louis Ngalande and another Parliamentarian Allan Ngumuya have also shown their support for Chilima.

However, a political scientist recently advised Malawians not to only look at age when selecting leaders.