Mabedi takes over Kaizer Chiefs coaching role

Malawian football legend Patrick Mabedi has been assigned with the role to manage South African Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs until the end of the season.

This follows the resignation of Steve Komphela who called it quits after a supporters’ uproar over the team’s performance this season.

Mabedi played for Amakhosi from 1998 to 2006. The former defender captained the side to back-to-back Premiership titles in 2004 and 2005 and he was also part of the team that won glory on the African continent, winning the 2001 African Cup Winners’ Cup.

The 44-year-old returned to Chiefs at the beginning of this season from Cape Town All Stars where he was the head coach.

Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane who is in charge of Chiefs’ reserve team. Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000, playing for the first team until 2010.

In the meantime, the search is on to find a new coach for next season.