Devotion: Don’t harm yourself

Act 16:27-28 “And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried with a loud voice, saying, Do thyself no harm: for we are all here.”

There are times when evil seems to be coming your way. This is the time when all human indicators point out to some imminent bad happening in your life.

You feel like you are going to lose your life, your job, your loved one or some other important person or things. The temptation that comes immediately is to mess up things because they would be messed up anyway. However there is news for you.

DO NOT HARM YOURSELF. In the above scripture, there was a day when earth quake opened doors of the prison and the jailor thought all the prisoners had escaped. He feared he would be imprisoned and possibly killed for freeing prisoners and he decided to kill Himself. Paul shouted to him not to harm himself because no prisoner had fled.

Remember Judas, he too thought everything was against him when he betrayed Jesus and he went and killed Himself. If he had waited three more days he would have seen that there was no need to kill himself because the Jesus whom he offered to be killed had risen. His issue would have been a thing of the past. Nobody would even bother about it because the issue had been corrected.

Never think that your issue will end badly and then you choose to do yourself harm. Every Child of God is destined for good ending in every situation? Psa 37:37 “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.”Jer 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

Jeremiah highlighted in the following verse one of the secrets to changing your situation for a good ending. Jer 29:12-13 “Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”

Everything whether bad or good works for your good. Rom 8:28 “ And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

A situation can change within 24 hours from a hopeless to a very good. In 2 Kings 6 and 7, in Samaria, there was a famine to an extent that mothers would eat their children. However within 24 hours everything turned for better. It was at the mouth of the Prophet when everything turns out good. The prophet released a prophecy.

He released Word of God with Power that was able to change the situation within the 24 hours.In these last days sons and daughters have been entrusted with the same authority that they can Prophesy ( Act 2:17). You can release Word of power to change situations instead of thinking of how to harm yourself before the danger comes.

Psalm 30:5 “…..weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”. Pray and Prophesy and never harm yourself.

Confession

All things work together for good for me. I walk under divine mandate and can never fear anything that comes my way. I am more than a conqueror and am an overcomer. Greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

Prayer points for the week

1. Successful ISM and Healing School sessions with Pastor Chris in RSA

2.Thanking God for successful service Yesterday

3.Success at Our own Miracle Healing and Impartation service in Pretoria on 28th April

