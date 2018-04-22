Victory for Bullets as Silver Strikers maul KB

…Red Lions leapfrog Nomads at the top…

Second half goals from Henry Kabichi and Chiukepo Msowoya inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Moyale Barracks in a TNM Super League encounter on Sunday afternoon.

The whole of the first half ended without a goal as Bullets missed three clear cut chances to keep Moyale Barracks in the game.

Fresh from their 3-2 defeat to Azam Tigers on Saturday, the Mzuzu based Soldiers were nowhere near Bullets’ pace as they found themselves down just 9 minutes into the second half.

Bright Munthali missed Bullets’ closest chance in the first half when he was found unmarked only to blast his effort off the goal area.

Moments later, Gastin Simkonda called Bullets defence into action for the first time when he made his way into the penalty box but lost control of the ball to allow Yamikani Fodya to make a last minute intervention.

Bullets were enjoying ball possession but lacked the cutting edge inside Moyale’s penalty box.

Nelson Kangunje was the next Bullets player to miss a clear cut chance when he released a shot which was well saved by McDonald Harawa in goals for the visitors.

Come second half, Bullets, despite starting the half on a low pace, got their opener just 9 minutes into the half.

An exchange of passes between Fischer Kondowe and Munthali found Kabichi who slotted past Harawa when the Lovermore Jere led defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

Moments later, it was 2-0.

A corner by Kondowe found Msowoya who just needed a tap in to make it 2-0.

At the other end, Lloyd Njaliwa found Nchopicho Njewa in a very good space but the defender blasted his effort over the cross bar.

With less than 7 minutes to play, Msowoya saw his goal bound shot well blocked by Jere but Bullets went in to collect full maximum points to rise above Be Forward Wanderers on the log table with six points from two games.

As for Moyale Barracks, they will be returning to Mzuzu with nothing having lost another game on Saturday to Tigers FC.

At Balaka Stadium, Red Lions had to come from behind to beat Karonga United 3-2 to leapfrog Wanderers at the top of the standings.

The Zomba based Soldiers have started the league on a very high note as they are sitting top of the summit with 7 points from three games.

At Civo Stadium, a brace from Jack Chiona and another strike from Mphatso Philimon inspired Silver Strikers to their first win of the season after beating Kamuzu Barracks 3-0.

It was KB’s second defeat this season having lost their opening match to Bullets last week.

At Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United were 2-0 winners over Mzuni FC.