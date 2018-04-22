Scotland to give College of Medicine K102 million

The Scottish Government will give College of Medicine (CoM) £100,000 (about K102 million) over the next two years to assist the college as it is preparing to become a fully independent university.

The announcement has been made ahead of President Peter Mutharika’s visit to Scotland.

According to a statement by the Scottish Government released on Saturday, the University of Glasgow will also establish a formal mentoring and support link to assist CoM.

Speaking on the assistance, Scotland’s International Development Minister Alasdair Allan said the collaborative work between the College of Medicine and the University of Glasgow, supported by the Scottish Government, will further improve health outcomes for the people of Malawi.

On his part, , Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said his institution is delighted to have the opportunity of working with CoM as the Malawian college moves to become a fully independent university.

“We have developed a number of partnerships and links with the College of Medicine in recent years, including a joint healthcare project supporting clinical research into inflammatory and cardiac diseases in the communities of Malawi and Scotland, which has also received Scottish Government funding.

“A number of the University’s leading researchers and clinicians already work very closely with colleagues in Malawi and as an institution we look forward to deepening further our long-standing relationship with Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika is expected to visit Scotland from Monday to Thursday. During his time in Scotland, the Malawi leader will visit a facility belonging to Scottish Water.

The organization, Scottish Water, is working with colleagues in Malawi to share technology and water management excellence, already providing access to clean and safe water to over 33,000 people, as well as training over 4,000 people on new irrigation techniques and improving agricultural practices.