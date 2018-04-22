I put APM in power- Times Journalist

…issues slurs on Chilima while drunk

Drunk Times Newspaper Richard Chirombo claims he led the Peter Mutharika led government to power through his news articles.

This is revealed in a circulating audio recording of him reportedly causing havoc at the residence of Vice President Saulos Chilima in Blantyre.

While the exact details of the entire incident remain sketchy, it is said that he had disagreements with the security personnel at the Veep’s residence where he wanted to enter to ‘meet Chilima’.

In the recording ( believed to have been taken by the guards), the Arts journalist says no one including the security personnel can stop him from meeting Chilima and Mutharika because ‘they know what he (Chirombo) has done to them.

He said that Chilima knew him when he was Airtel Malawi boss and that he can not let the friendship go because he is now vice president.

He went ahead to say on Mutharika, it was him who wrote a story that Malawians got to know him before he won the 2014 polls.

The story he says was in one Sunday Times paper and was tilted ‘Peter Mutharika says Malawi is a failed state’ saying he was the first journalist to interview him.

Chirombo an avid drunkard is one of Times subeditors and his drinking behavior has been a key talk to people that are close to him.