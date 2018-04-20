19-year-old man commits suicide in BT

A 19-year-old man identified as Lameck Moselati hanged himself to death in Chigumula, Blantyre on Tuesday.

Limbe Police Station Assistant Public Relations Officer Patrick Mussa said on the day of the incident Moselati’s family members including his wife went to the field to harvest maize.

“When they returned from the field, they found the 19 year old man hanging from the roof of his house,” he said.

Upon hearing this, police rushed to the scene and took the body of Moselati to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where postmortem results showed that he died due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Kanjanja village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, police are advising members of the public to seek advice from the police, religious leaders and traditional leaders whenever they have problems rather than killing themselves.