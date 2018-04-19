Turf installation begins at Kamuzu Stadium

The much awaited work of installing the new artificial turf at Kamuzu Stadium has commenced, Malawi24 can reveal.

The installation of the turf was disrupted by rains in the commercial city, forcing Malawi Government through the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to delay the work.

With the new season underway, there were concerns that the delay in installing the new turf would have seen Blantyre based teams traveling long distances for their matches.

However, with the latest developments, the stadium will be ready for use before mid-May.

This comes as good news to Blantyre based fans who missed the whole of last season as the facility was closed by the FA.

The work is being done by experts from Zimbabwe.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers uses the facility for their home matches.

Government bought the turf last year but it arrived in the country this year due to logistical issues.