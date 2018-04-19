Lilongwe derby in Airtel Knockout Cup

…Bullets date Moyale, Wanderers face to face with KB…

The draw for the 2018 Airtel Knockout Cup took place on Thursday in Lilongwe.

In arguably the pick of the matches, defending champions Silver Strikers have been drawn against Civil Sporting Club.

Mzuzu based Soldiers Moyale Barracks will aim for a repeat performance of last year’s heroics, which saw them boot out Nyasa Big Bullets in the Fisd Cup.

In other draws, Kamuzu Barracks were drawn against Be Forward Wanderers while Blue Eagles will play host to Mafco FC.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on a home and away basis.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), games will kick off on Saturday 5 May and Sunday 6 May 2018.

Below are the full fixture list:

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Moyale Barracks

Civo Sporting vs Silver Strikers

Blue Eagles vs Mafco