Junior Flames leave for Swaziland today

Malawi National Under-20 team will today leave for Swaziland for the return leg in the first round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Junior Flames were held to a 0-0 draw by Swaziland in the first leg last month.
They will be looking for a win in the second leg which will be played on Saturday.
According to head coach Meke Mwase, the players he has selected for the match are itching for a win.
Mwase however said Portugal based Abel Mwakilama is not available for the match because his team has an assignment over the weekend.
Junior Flames Squad:
Goalkeepers: Charles Thom and Hastings Banda
Defenders: Hadji Wali, Innocent Shema, Charles Petro, Timothy Siliwimba, Maxwell Paipi and Kelvin Kadzinje.
Midfielders: Peter Banda, Francisco Madinga, Auspicious Kadzongolo, Patrick Mwaungulu, Felix Demakude, David Daudi and Franklin Titani.
Forwards: Chinsinsi Maonga, Frank Chizuze, Alex Tsamba and Chikondi Mbeta.
Apart from Mwase, the team will be accompanied by Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden, U-20 assistant coach Lovemore Fazili and Goalkeeper trainer Sibusiso Padambo.
Others are Team Doctor Victor Jobo and team manager Aubrey Nankhuni.