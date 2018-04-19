Junior Flames leave for Swaziland today

Malawi National Under-20 team will today leave for Swaziland for the return leg in the first round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Junior Flames were held to a 0-0 draw by Swaziland in the first leg last month.

They will be looking for a win in the second leg which will be played on Saturday.

According to head coach Meke Mwase, the players he has selected for the match are itching for a win.

Mwase however said Portugal based Abel Mwakilama is not available for the match because his team has an assignment over the weekend.

Junior Flames Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom and Hastings Banda

Defenders: Hadji Wali, Innocent Shema, Charles Petro, Timothy Siliwimba, Maxwell Paipi and Kelvin Kadzinje.

Midfielders: Peter Banda, Francisco Madinga, Auspicious Kadzongolo, Patrick Mwaungulu, Felix Demakude, David Daudi and Franklin Titani.

Forwards: Chinsinsi Maonga, Frank Chizuze, Alex Tsamba and Chikondi Mbeta.

Apart from Mwase, the team will be accompanied by Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden, U-20 assistant coach Lovemore Fazili and Goalkeeper trainer Sibusiso Padambo.

Others are Team Doctor Victor Jobo and team manager Aubrey Nankhuni.