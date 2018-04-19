Drone crashes in Lilongwe

A drone which was assigned to deliver blood samples from Area 25 health centre to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) offices in Lilongwe on Wednesday crashed soon after taking off.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has confirmed about the incident.

According to Makalani, the drone, which is a fixed quadcopter hybrid aircraft was being operated by a US national identified as Julie Bateman (29) of Village Reach, an organization which is implementing a pilot project aimed at ensuring quick delivery of blood samples between Area 25 health Centre and MBTS offices in Lilongwe.

“The drone took off at 15:16 hours from the health centre and crashed at 15:20 hours after it lost altitude when it was flying at about 60 meters above the ground,” Makalani said.

It was recovered soon after the incident in a maize field. No one was injured during the incident.