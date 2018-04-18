Standard Bank’s “Be More” race moves to Mzuzu

Standard Bank’s Be More City Races on Saturday moves to Mzuzu after the inaugural success in Blantyre before finishing in Lilongwe later in May as a build-up to the main race on June 9, 2018.

Standard Bank says all is set for the 10 km race which brings together customers, community, civic leaders and professional athletes.

“We are pleased to announce Mzuzu as our next destination for the city races. We are inviting customers, partners, all athletes and sports enthusiasts and members of the general public to come in their large numbers in Mzuzu on April 21st,” said Unyolo.

For their part, the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) General Secretary Francis Chitembeya said the city races are a motivation to the athletics as they are geared to participate in the main race.

“The race has come as a motivation to the general public to embrace athletics and take the sport seriously. It also acts as an awareness platform to elite athletes to be positive about the sport ” said Chitembeya

Chitembeya said several registered athletes participated in Blantyre and the body looks forward to more racers in Mzuzu and Lilongwe, respectively.

“Athletics federation has welcomed this development which on the other hand will help our federation to have easy access to scout youth when embarking on talent identification as parents will not hesitate in releasing them considering the fact that they will be aware of what athletics sport is,” he said.

Saturday’s race in Mzuzu becomes the second of Malawi’s three major cities “Be More” Race action which main sponsor and organiser Standard Bank has organised .The route will cover a distance of 10 km starting from Bank’s Mzuzu branch and stretch out through high Court round-about down through Mzuzu stadium , Clock tower and finish at the bank.

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category for the first 3 men and women.