Govt hails MIF as platform of opportunities

Government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has hailed the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) saying it has proved to be a very important platform to market the investment and trade opportunities that Malawi has.

Speaking at a press briefing on MIF in Lilongwe, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa said MIF is a market place where business people meet for trade and business.

He mentioned Lilongwe China Grand Holdings, Urea Gold Fertilizer Limited and the construction of an international bus terminus in Lilongwe as some of the products of the investment forum.

“Besides the highlighted projects, MIF 2015 got over 10 recorded commitments including power projects,” Mussa explained.

The minister went on to say that the ministry has established a website to allow Malawians register as the ministry is preparing to open this year’s MIF in June.

According to Mussa, the objectives of the forum are to attract domestic and foreign investors, showcase Malawi’s products through exhibition and promote Malawi as a tourist destination.

Commenting on the issue, Chief Executive Officer for Malawi Investment and Trade Centre Clement Kumbemba said Malawi has numerous opportunities and challenges in all the sectors.

He explained that with the help of the forum, the country will benefit a lot and some of challenges such as electricity problems will be resolved.