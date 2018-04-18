Devotion: Avoid Forbidden Fruit

Genesis 3:9-11 “Then the Lord God called to Adam and said to him, “Where are you?” So he said, “I heard Your voice in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; and I hid myself.” And He said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you that you should not eat?”

Immediately after eating the forbidden fruit, Adam and his wife saw themselves that they were naked.

God didn’t tell that they were naked but an image came to their mind that they were naked. In addition, after eating of that fruit, they run away from the presence of God. They were hiding.

The fellowship with God was broken. And those are the consequences of the forbidden fruit.

In our days forbidden fruit is anything which when you feed yourself will make you look on yourself differently from how God sees you. Its also anything which when you feed on, removes you from the fellowship with God.

Magazines, TV shows, Movies, radio programmes and other things may affect both your self image and your relationship with God.

Some may do both and others would affect one of them. Some things may look innocent or even entertaining but are dangerous in the formation of self image. For example, when I was a young man I used to like a comedy called “The gods must be crazy” which portrays an African man as a backward uncivilized person who feels lost among the Westerners.

When I became mature, I stopped watching it because it has an impact in formation of self image. Those who often watch the movie may start forming opinions that some races are superior to others which is not consistent with the Word. In Christ, we are heavenly citizens. There are no Africans, Asians or Americans. No Greeks or Jews. We all belong to one supreme family of God.

Avoid anything that makes you look on yourself as a failure, ugly, defeated, backward, inferior, undeserving, sinful and so on…

Therefore feed on the right stuff. Ensure your body, soul and spirit are fed with the right stuff that makes you look at yourself the same way God sees you. Stuff that brings you to God and not far from Him. That makes you rejoice in His presence and not hide from Him. Stuff that will make you a success now and always. In Jesus Name.

Confession

I eat the right fruit. I refuse any forbidden fruit to impact my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

