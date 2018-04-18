China donates K570 million equipment to Malawi

China has donated office equipment worth K570 million to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

The items include computers, video conferencing units, cameras as well as office furniture.

Speaking during the handover ceremony which took place in Lilongwe, Chinese ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang said this portrays the strong bond that Malawi has with China.

According to Wang, there is no loan attached to the donation. He added that the Chinese want to promote development and industrialization in the country.

“There are a number of projects that are underway such as the construction of Textile Company in Salima.

“We people from China want to invest in Malawi to make the country marketable,” he said.

Wang also said that Malawi as a developing country need to be exposed in order to reach the level it wants and for this to happen the relationship between the two countries is supposed to be strengthened.

In his remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa said the equipment will assist the ministry to reduce costs and improve communication within the ministry’s departments at headquarters and at regional level.

“Government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism is very thankful for the donation,” he said.

Mussa made it clear that the ministry will not tolerate vandalism and theft of the equipment.

The relations between the Republic of China and Malawi started during the reign of former President Bingu wa Mutharika.