Ambulance transporting patient involved in collision

An ambulance belonging to the Ministry of Health was today involved in a road accident which left several people injured.

The ambulance, registration number BN 1815 collided with a Van at Area 25 junction along the M1 road.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani said the ambulance was ferrying a patient and two guardians from Mtengowanthenga Health Centre to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and when it reached the junction it collided with the van which had just entered the road.

“Due to the impact, about five occupants in both vehicles including the patient sustained minor injuries and were rushed to KCH using another vehicle,” he said.

The patient was pronounced dead upon arrival. However, medics established that he did not die due to injuries caused by the accident.

The van was being driven by Ziyadi Kampanje (35) of Kampanje village, TA Mphonde, in Nkhotakota.