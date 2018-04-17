Malawi to test Malaria vaccine this year

The World Health Organization (WHO) is intensifying efforts to eradicate Malaria by 2040 following announcement that the disease`s vaccine will be introduced in Malawi and other African countries later this year.

Malawi, Ghana and Kenya are the three chosen African nations for introduction of the vaccine which will be distributed in several districts of the countries in order to reach many people.

According to the United Nations’ arm, the vaccine is a finished product having passed the trial stages.

Speaking during the ongoing Malaria Conference in Dakar, Senegal yesterday, head of malaria at WHO Pedro Alonso said the vaccine will not be a silver bullet but it will be one more weapon in the battle to achieve elimination and ultimate eradication of Malaria.

Malaria is among the top enemies of Africa, as it claims millions of lives annually.

A majority of the victims are under-five children. The chosen countries are among the worst affected by the malady.

Other countries include; Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Central Africa Republic. However there are more than the mentioned countries in Africa which face the health threat in question.

On a positive note, at least six countries in the continent are expected to eradicate Malaria by 2030, according to the WHO.