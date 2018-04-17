Goodall Gondwe sentiments anger Chanco MCP wing

Youth wing of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at Chancellor College (Chanco) has condemned sentiments made by Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe that the country can only be ruled by old people.

Gondwe is reported to have said that Malawi leadership needs old people and not young people whom he called “babies”.

His remarks follow an opinion by former first Lady Callista Mutharika who suggested that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must consider youthful leadership ahead of 2019 polls.

Commenting on Gondwe’s remarks, leader of MCP Chanco wing Emmanuel Mwanyongo said the sentiments are an insult to the young people of Malawi.

“Am not commenting on DPP wrangles but saying that the leadership of Malawi is for those that are old, I think it’s unfair to the youth of Malawi. The minister himself knows that at his age he cannot be employed elsewhere that means that energetic young people are always needed to play an active role in development,” said Mwanyongo in an interview with Malawi24.

Some DPP members have suggested that Mutharika should consider retiring due to his old age and pave way for his vice president Saulos Chilima.

However, other DPP officials are not happy with the calls. During a presser held in Lilongwe, DPP senior official said they want Mutharika to continue ruling Malawi.

Mutharika’s press officer Mgeme Kalirani also said the president is still energetic for the presidency.