Chande is not bigger than Wanderers – Butao

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has blasted wantaway striker Jafali Chande saying he is not bigger than the club.

Speaking on Thursday during the unveiling of Zicco Mkanda, the soft-spoken Butao criticised Chande for donning Nyasa Big Bullets colours during the Charity Shield in which the Nomads lost all the games without even scoring a goal.

The former Epac and Bullets forward returned to Lilongwe without even telling his club and he has vowed never to play for Wanderers again.

“Chande is acting strangely and both the trustees and the executive have resolved that no player is bigger than the club. It is unacceptable for a Wanderers player to go to a match donning Bullets colours and sitting in Bullets stand blowing a Bullets coloured trumpet. No Wanderers supporter should accept or condone that,” Butao said.

Chande told a local media station that he is willing to wait for the expiry of his contract with the Nomads in February next year.

During the Charity Shield, Chande surprised spectators when he put on a red attire in support of Bullets.

It has been reported that the player is desperate to re-join Bullets once his contract expires next year.