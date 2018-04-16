Two in for plot to murder man in Mchinji

Two people in Mchinji have been arrested for trying to murder 38 year old Lonzoe Zimba over chieftaincy wrangles.

The suspects are Alexander Mickson (27) and Andrew Patrick Mderu (67) of Kazira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji.

Police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said Zimba has been supporting the current Traditional Authority Mduwa and has been championing for the chief’s installation.

However, there are people who don’t want the current chief and they went to a witchdoctor in order to murder Zimba for supporting the chief.

The plot was exposed by the witchdoctor.

“The witchdoctor told the police that he was terrified upon knowing the plot and he chose to disclose the matter to Zimba,” Lubrino said.

Later, the issue was reported to Mchinji Police Station and police arrested the suspects.

They are being remanded at Maula Prison waiting for the conclusion of police inquires and they have been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.