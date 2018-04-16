Nyamilandu clarifies RVG role in junior teams

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has again clarified the role of senior national football team coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG) in junior national teams.

During RVG’s unveiling on 11 April, 2017, Nyamilandu made it clear that the Belgian gaffer would be heading all national teams, from senior to junior.

But last month there was an outcry from football fans, pundits and sports journalists when RVG flew straight from Uganda on Flames duty to join the national under 20 side in its preparations for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland on 31 March.

The displeased party feared that the Belgian mentor would disrupt the team’s preparations, which were in week four under coach Meke Mwase and his assistant Lovemore Fazili.

However, Nyamilandu has leapt to RVG’s defence saying he was there only to offer guidance and support.

“When the coach goes to the Under 20, he doesn’t go on the field of play, he does his assessment off the field. It’s more of mentorship,” said Nyamilandu.

“Mwase and Fazili are the men in-charge, and they are accountable for the team’s performance,” he said.

The Swaziland match ended goalless with the return leg coming up this month.

This was not the first time for RVG to be part of the junior side technical team.

He was also part of the team during the COSAFA Youth Championship in Zambia, December last year with Gerald Phiri at the helm.

Prior to that, he joined coach Decklek Msakakuona in Mauritius as the Malawi Under 17 team retained bronze at the COSAFA Junior Tournament.