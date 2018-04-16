Month-old baby stolen

Police in Nkhotakota are looking for a woman who stole a one-month-old baby girl in the district.

The incident occurred on the night of April 12, 2018 at Mgomba village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi.

According to Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe, the suspected woman posed as a pregnant woman who was looking for a house to rent.

She found a house close to the baby’s mother and left to collect her belongings.

“Surprisingly, she came again without the belongings complaining that she had failed to communicate with her husband and asked to be accommodated for that night,” Malimwe said.

The baby’s mother then went to a nearby market to buy some relish while the newly born baby was fast asleep.

“Upon her return, she discovered that the baby and the strange woman were missing,” he said.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota police station for assistance.

Currently, investigations are underway to trace and arrest the culprit.

Meanwhile, police are urging the general public to advise the police of any woman of medium height, brown in complexion with pimples around her face who might be in possession of a one-month-old.