Karonga stopped from fielding ineligible players

Karonga United on Saturday were stopped from using three players after claims that the players belong to another club.

According to reports, the three – Brian Phiri, Khebos Washali and Alfred Manda – were not cleared by their team Fish Eagles to join Karonga.

Before the game between Karonga and Tigers, technical director of Tigers Robin Alufandika complained to match officials that Karonga wanted to feature players that belonged to Fish Eagles.

Following the revelations, Karonga insisted that the players were eligiblle to play for them. But they were still forced to change their matchday squad by removing the players.

According to a letter that Karonga United wrote to Fish Eagles dated 6th March 2018, and signed by Karonga United chairpeson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, Karonga asked to loan the three Eagles players but the two clubs failed to agree on the deals.

After finding out that one of the players Brian Phiri used to play for Mzuzu United, Karonga asked Mzuzu to clear the player.

And earlier this month, Mzuzu United through chairperson Jonathan Damaseko told SULOM in a letter that their player had been allowed to join Karonga.

However, Mzuzu United disbanded two years ago and Fish Eagles insisted that Phiri has a contract with them.

Meanwhile, the issue is being investigated and Karonga will not be allowed to feature the three players.