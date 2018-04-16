FIFA rankings signal weaknesses in COSAFA

Countries from Southern Africa continue to miss out in the best top ten teams on the continent in as far as Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rankings are concerned.

Teams from the region are struggling to break into the continent`s best ten, owing to their failure to perform.

The ironic part of it is that some countries in the region have the best facilities for development of the game.

According to the latest national team rankings, Africa’s best ten comprises six teams from its West zone, three Northern teams and one from the Central.

Teams affiliated to the Council for Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) are way outside the top ten.

Tunisia is Africa’s best ranked side seconded by Senegal, while Democratic Republic of Congo holds the third position.

The first two are all heading to Russia to represent the nation in World Cup tournament due to start in June.

Other teams in the best ten are: Morocco (4), Egypt (5), Nigeria (6), Cameroon (7), Ghana ( Burkina Faso (9), Cape Verde (10). The first three are joining Tunisia and Senegal on the journey to Russia.

Africa`s top ranked team is 14th in the global rankings while the second is positioned 28th. Tunisia is occupying the highest position for an African team since Ivory Coast were ranked 13 in July 2013.

COSAFA teams have failed to record success in major international football tournaments since 2012 when Zambia won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). It was the region`s second ever AFCON glory after South Africa claimed it on home soil in 1996.

Worse still, footballers from the region are nowhere to be spotted in World`s prestigious football leagues.

On the contrary, football players from the West and the North are enjoying their games in the English Premier League and Spanish Laliga, among other top leagues.