DPP wrangles are a recipe for election disaster – analyst

A political analyst has warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that the current intraparty wrangles may result in the party losing the 2019 general elections.

There are divisions in the DPP party as some members are supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima to be the party’s candidate in 2019 elections while others want President Peter Mutharika.

The analyst Wonderful Mkhutche told Malawi24 that such different views are dangerous since the party is being dissected into two hence lowering its weight politically ahead of the elections.

“If this will grow to be the default thinking of most people, and should the party still cling to Mutharika, it will mean DPP will go into 2019 having no confidence in its candidate. That is a recipe for an election disaster,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

MKhutche added that the issue is each and every day growing into a strong debate.

“It started as a passive debate in the party, but as time goes, it is getting strong. Looking at this trend, it is safe to conclude that there will be more coming out of the party in support of Chilima.

The pro-Mutharika views will soon be isolated and soon there will be a deadlock,” Mkhutche said.

He then advised the ruling DPP to face reality and resolve the issue as soon as possible by among others identifying possible people that may lead the party in 2019 elections.

“On paper, Mutharika has to continue. But this is not reason enough to ignore the Chilima suggestion,” Mkhutche said.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika started the issue two weeks ago when she endorsed Chilima as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.