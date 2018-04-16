Dowa chief goes back to school

A Senior Group village head in Dowa has enrolled in Form One, 17 years after dropping out while in Form Two.

Senior Group village head woman Jonasi, whose real name is Chifuniro Ndelemani Katsache is studying at Mpando Community Day.

The 43-year-old is aiming to learn how to read, write and speak English.

Katsache also has an ambition of studying at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Katsache said she dropped out of school while in Form Two in the year 2000 at Tchawale Community Day Secondary School to take over the chieftaincy of her grandmother, who at that time was ageing and not able to discharge her duties well.

She told Malawi24 that she decided to enrol in Form One at Mpando CDSS in the district because of her involvement in many forums where she is asked to deliver speeches.

Katsache recalled that while she was in the Girl’s Empowerment Committee, she was meeting several people from UNFPA but she failed to mix with them freely and was using an interpreter for proper communication, and that moment inspired her to go back to school.

At Mpando CDSS, she performs all school activities such as sweeping, mopping and cleaning toilets just as other female students. She noted that she went back to school not as a chief, but as a student.

She encouraged fellow chiefs to disregard their leadership roles and go back to school.

Katsache is married and she has 5 children and 2 grandchildren.

Besides performing motherly duties at home, she is a also member of the Women’s Guild of Nkhoma CCAP mission while during her free time, she enjoys playing netball.