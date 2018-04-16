Body found buried in bush

Police in Kasungu are hunting for criminals who murdered a man and buried him in a bush.

The man who is yet to be identified and is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old was killed on Thursday night at Makanda village, Traditional Authority Mwase in the district.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said John Kang’ombe, 54, who is a Community Policing Forum chairman of the area received information from some people that they had seen drops of blood along the earth road of Makanda village.

“People organised themselves and followed the drops of blood into the bush and they came across a heap of fresh soil,” Namwaza said.

After digging the place half a metre depth, the community members found a lifeless body.

The matter was later reported to Kasungu Police Station where officers together with a medical officer rushed to the scene.

Namwaza said postmortem conducted showed that the man died due to severe injuries.

Police have therefore asked people whose relative has gone missing to report to police.