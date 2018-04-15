Northern Region DPP members for Chilima

Members of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Northern Region have supported the suggestion to have Vice President Saulos Chilima as the next president.

The members through their district governors and committees have said President Peter Mutharika must step down to pave way for young leadership.

Speaking on the local press, one of the governors Afiki Mbewe said Mutharika must consider retiring due to old age.

“I am hundred percent in support of what Madame Callista Mutharika said, why? Because I am in the system and I know what is going on. People are saying no, these elections we need someone who is energetic one who can make decisions on his own,” said Mbewe.

He added that Mutharika is “surrounded” by people who are “misleading him” as they are taking advantage of “his old age”.

According to Mbewe, Chilima has the support of DPP members from Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Mzimba and Likoma districts.

DPP has experienced political shakeups over the past week following a suggestion by former first Lady Callista Mutharika that the party must consider choosing Chilima as the next leader and presidential candidate for 2019.

However, some DPP officials last week expressed dismay over Callista’s endorsement of Chilima saying the party has Peter Mutharika as the torchbearer.